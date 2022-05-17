A cargo ship sails on the Huangpu River in Shanghai on May 9, 2022 Photo: EPA-EFE
Explainer |
Shanghai, home to Tesla, SMIC and GM and Volkswagen’s Chinese partner, is the most important city for China’s economy. Here’s why
- The mainland’s commercial and financial hub accounts for 3.8 per cent of national GDP and is home to the country’s biggest companies and busiest port
- The impact of Shanghai’s weeks-long lockdown on the national economy underscores the city’s crucial role
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A cargo ship sails on the Huangpu River in Shanghai on May 9, 2022 Photo: EPA-EFE