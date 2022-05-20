CanSino Biologics’ building in Tianjin, China. Photo: Reuters
China pharmaceutical maker CanSino rallies in Hong Kong and Shanghai trading after Covid-19 vaccine gets WHO approval
- The move opens a door for the company’s one-dose Convidecia vaccine to enter the global market
- CanSino shares slid at least 79 per cent over the past year amid increased competition and falling vaccine prices in China
