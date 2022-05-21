A construction worker toils in the sun at Allegro property development in Kowloon City on May 19, 2022. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong’s buyers give their collective cold shoulder to flats at 3 locations, buying only 15 per cent of 200 units on offer
- Country Garden sold 15 of the 70 flats at its Allegro project in Kowloon City, while Henderson sold eight of 15 of The Quinn apartments in Tai Kok Tsui, agents said
- Over at the former airport site at Kai Tak, Wheelock Properties sold six of 115 Monaco Marine units on offer
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A construction worker toils in the sun at Allegro property development in Kowloon City on May 19, 2022. Photo: Jonathan Wong