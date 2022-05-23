The flags of Hong Kong stock exchange, China and Hong Kong are seen outside Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Dickson Lee
HKEX
exclusive | HKEX to set up two overseas offices in US, Europe to attract more global IPOs, investment, CEO Aguzin says

  • ‘As we move to becoming a client-led business, we need to better serve our international clients, to address their needs,’ CEO Nicolas Aguzin says in an exclusive interview
  • Aguzin is in Davos for the World Economic Forum, where he will kick off HKEX’s international outreach programme

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:32am, 23 May, 2022

