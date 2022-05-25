An aerial view of Tesla’s Gigafactory at the Lingang free trade area in Shanghai on December 25, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg.
An aerial view of Tesla’s Gigafactory at the Lingang free trade area in Shanghai on December 25, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg.
Shanghai
Beds on the factory floor and mobile toilets: a peek at Tesla’s ‘closed loop’ gauntlet to get Shanghai’s Gigafactory back on track

  • Workers must be quarantined for between 48 and 72 hours to meet government requirements to join others already inside the factory “bubble,” people said
  • Employees in the first shift have been sleeping on the floor of the Gigafactory itself since mid-April, working 12-hour stints, six days a week, to revive production

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:35am, 25 May, 2022

