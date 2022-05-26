Hong Kong prides itself as the legal capital in Asia. Photo: Winson Wong
UK law firm DWF enters Hong Kong market with Hauzen tie-up as events boost demand for regulatory, financial advice
- Manchester-based DWF teams up with local law firm Hauzen as recent events spur demand for advice from legal experts
- Hong Kong views itself as the legal capital of Asia, playing host to more than half of global top 100 industry players
