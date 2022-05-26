A Range Rover Sport SUV sits in a final inspection area at Tata Motors’ Jaguar Land Rover vehicle manufacturing plant in Solihull, UK, on Wednesday, July, 15, 2015. Photo: Bloomberg
UK’s automotive industry, out of the world’s top 15, takes another hit as Jaguar Land Rover looks to Slovakia for electric vehicle batteries

  • Jaguar Land Rover is in talks with Northvolt and SVolt Energy Technology about supplying batteries for a range of EVs it may assemble in Slovakia
  • Unless battery investment picks up, carmakers may only accelerate their exodus from what was once the world’s second-biggest auto manufacturing base

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:02pm, 26 May, 2022

