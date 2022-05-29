Hong Kong-based entrepreneurs Tanya Lee Moralez and Dominique Moralez view their move to Finland as acting as a bridge between companies in China and the rest of the world. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong-based entrepreneurs Tanya Lee Moralez and Dominique Moralez view their move to Finland as acting as a bridge between companies in China and the rest of the world. Photo: Handout
Start-ups
Business /  Companies

Start-up founders joining Finnish relocation programme want to grow Hong Kong brand

  • Tanya Lee Moralez and Dominique Moralez, who founded Tencent WeStart member Mineo, are relocating to Finland next month for the 90 Day Finn programme
  • The couple are the first residents from China to be chosen for the yearly scheme, which was inaugurated last year

Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 3:25pm, 29 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong-based entrepreneurs Tanya Lee Moralez and Dominique Moralez view their move to Finland as acting as a bridge between companies in China and the rest of the world. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong-based entrepreneurs Tanya Lee Moralez and Dominique Moralez view their move to Finland as acting as a bridge between companies in China and the rest of the world. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE