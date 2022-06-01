Martin Lee Ka-shing, Henderson Land’s co-chairman; Lee Shau-kee and Peter Lee Ka-kit, the firm’s other co-chairman, during the developer’s annual general meeting in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Martin Lee Ka-shing, Henderson Land’s co-chairman; Lee Shau-kee and Peter Lee Ka-kit, the firm’s other co-chairman, during the developer’s annual general meeting in 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Henderson Land says John Lee’s pledge to speed up housing and land supply will benefit homebuyers, the government and developers

  • Co-chairman Peter Lee says developer will help Hong Kong’s next leader with scheme to provide training and mentoring to 1,000 junior secondary school students living in subdivided flats
  • We believe that the demand in the second half will be strong, co-chairman Martin Lee says

Pearl Liu
Updated: 7:30pm, 1 Jun, 2022

