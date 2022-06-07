Image of Nan Hai Corporation. Photo: Handout
Nan Hai says creditors are freezing its assets as it comes up short to meet US$350 million of notes due this weekend
- The company said it “has not been able to meet part of the financial obligations” for its US$350 million, 2.9 per cent credit-enhanced notes due on June 11
- That has led to “certain creditors initiating enforcement actions,” according to a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Image of Nan Hai Corporation. Photo: Handout