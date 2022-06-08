Hongkongers put in more hours than most of their regional peers, the study by the The Instant Group found. Photo: Felix Wong
Hongkongers are more overworked and unhappy in their jobs than most of their Asia-Pacific peers, survey finds
- Only 28 per cent of employees based in the city said they were happy at work, making them the third-most dissatisfied workforce in the region
- Singaporeans were found to be the most overworked, clocking in 45 hours a week and enjoying only seven days of annual leave
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hongkongers put in more hours than most of their regional peers, the study by the The Instant Group found. Photo: Felix Wong