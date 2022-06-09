BYD is the world’s third most valuable carmaker with a market capitalisation of US$142 billion. Photo: Getty Images
Buffett-backed BYD boosts price ceiling by 33 per cent for stock buy-back plan in vote of confidence on market outlook

  • Carmaker will repurchase its shares from the market for as high as 400 yuan each under its 12-month buy-back programme, exchange filing shows
  • Stock has risen by 45 per cent over the past three months in Shenzhen and 60 per cent over 12 months

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 4:56pm, 9 Jun, 2022

BYD is the world’s third most valuable carmaker with a market capitalisation of US$142 billion. Photo: Getty Images
