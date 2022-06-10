It adds a hurdle for biotech firms as they look to expand into the American market amid substantial price cuts of drugs in China.

Moore pointed out that the delisting risk was not targeted at the sector, but is associated with broader regulatory changes by US authorities affecting all Chinese ADRs.

Advertisement

“With the delisting [threat] and [changes to] public company accounting practices and compliance rules, that’s a process that has potentially ensnared some biotech companies, but it’s not necessarily targeted toward biotech companies in any way,” he said.

China-US relations have deteriorated in recent years over trade friction, diplomatic spats and technology transfer issues. The US Securities and Exchange Commission is now eyeing dozens Chinese companies for possible delisting from American stock exchanges.

More recently, the two countries have been embroiled in debate about the origin and spread of the coronavirus pandemic, and appeared be compete with each other in the development of Covid-19 vaccines and their distribution to other nations.

Clinical trials by Chinese drug makers, meanwhile, are also facing tighter regulation in the US.

Advertisement

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February required Hong Kong-listed Innovent Biologics and its partner, the American pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, to conduct additional clinical trials of their Sintilimab injection to demonstrate its “applicability to US patients and US medical care” before the monoclonal antibody treatment can be approved for use.