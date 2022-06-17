If the Guangzhou-based developer fails to get the bondholders’ approval, it said it will resort to restructuring its debt according to proposed terms already circulated to them. Photo: SCMP Pictures
China’s property crisis: Debt-laden Guangzhou R&F Properties seeks extension on 10 offshore bonds worth US$5.16 billion
- The developer is seeking investors’ consent to extend the maturity dates of the bonds to avoid default
- The company’s property sales tumbled 58.4 per cent year-on-year in the first five months of 2022
