Hong Kong remains an attractive destination for top international talent, but to maintain that status the city’s tough quarantine rules have to go, according to a veteran expat executive. Nicholas Allen, chairman of Link Reit and independent director of both CLP and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), believes Hong Kong still has a future even as local regulators and the financial sector face a personnel crunch. “There will be a new generation of expatriates coming to Hong Kong for its quality of life, low tax rate and opportunities in the Greater Bay Area ,” said the 67-year old Briton, who has called Hong Kong home for almost 40 years. Allen said that the city’s quarantine rules have proved to be more of a deterrent to overseas talent than the national security law, which was passed in June 2020 to prevent, stop and punish secession. “The quarantine rules have led some people to move their children to Singapore, UK or Australia, and it is hard to route them back,” he said. Hong Kong is one of the few places alongside China that continues to maintain stringent Covid-19 restrictions , with travellers required to undergo seven days of mandatory quarantine. Last October, a survey by the Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association , whose members include Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, showed that nine out of 10 companies found it difficult to operate in the city because of the restrictive Covid-19 policies. Around half of them said they were contemplating moving staff or functions away from the city as a result. Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu , in his first weekly news conference on Tuesday, said that his government will look into reducing the quarantine requirements for visitors, while still aiming to curb the spread of the virus. He did not provide details. After qualifying as an accountant in London, Allen came to Hong Kong in September 1983, a month before the city pegged its currency to the US dollar amid a crisis of confidence when China and Britain started negotiations on the city’s handover. A two-year contract with Coopers and Lybrand, which went on to become PwC after a series of mergers, has turned into a 40-year sojourn for Allen, who has witnessed Hong Kong’s transformation into an international financial centre alongside China’s meteoric rise following the opening up of its economy in 1978. “It is not a problem for people to say you are so reliant on China; it is a real opportunity,” he said. “If you believe that China has a future, then Hong Kong has a great future.” As an expatriate, Allen said he continues to enjoy his work and social life, and has not found it any different after the handover. “I feel very welcome in Hong Kong, and I have continued to enjoy everything I do,” he said. “When I go to other cities, I am appalled when it takes me more than 50 minutes to get anywhere for an appointment or dinner. Hong Kong is so immediate in that regard, where you can do many things in one day. That is the quality of life here.” The low-tax regime, where the maximum an individual pays is 15 per cent of their salary, is among the best things in Hong Kong, he said. It is “very attractive for people who want to save and accumulate wealth”. Allen came under the public spotlight in August 1992, when the then financial secretary Hamish Macleod appointed him as an inspector to look into the suspicious share placements and transactions between Allied Group and nine related companies involving Malaysian tycoon Lee Ming Tee . A lengthy police investigation and a legal battle ensued over the next 12 years, ending only in 2004 when Lee was sentenced to one year in prison for deception to inflate the true value of the Allied Group. What is ESG and why does it matter for businesses and investors? After retiring from PwC as a partner in 2007, Allen started what he calls a “second career”, working as an independent director for a number of companies with a focus on promoting corporate governance. “Hong Kong has come a long way in the development of corporate governance,” he said. “In 1997, it was probably a much more black-and-white world about making decisions that enhanced profits for shareholders. Nowadays, directors still need to discuss how to increase the income of the companies, but they also need to consider ESG [environmental, social and governance] and other stakeholder needs.” Hong Kong introduced independent directors in the 1990s, when each listed company was required to have at least two. The current rules stipulate that at least one-third of the board must comprise independent directors for maintaining checks and balances on executive directors who are responsible for the day-to-day operations of the company. Boards of Hong Kong firms to see greater gender diversity as pressure builds The move has resulted in the proportion of independent directors exceeding executive directors. Nearly 43 per cent of the 19,919 directors in the 2,565 Hong Kong-listed companies are independent directors, compared with 40.5 per cent who are executive directors and 16.8 per cent who are non-executive directors as of July, according to HKEX data. Corporate governance is a kind of ecosystem, Allen said. “It needs good rules and regulation and needs a pool of people in this town who understand corporate affairs and finance and who are available to act as directors.” He believes the next areas of focus for corporate governance will be bringing more women onto company boards and promoting policies to mitigate the impact of climate change. “The HKEX requires every company in Hong Kong to have at least one female director by 2025, which means several hundred new female directors on boards in the coming years,” Allen said. The proportion of women directors on the boards of Hong Kong-listed companies has risen to 15.7 per cent this year, compared with 13.9 per cent in 2019, exchange data showed. Link Reit, which has 129 properties in Hong Kong serving 2.5 million people, has announced its 2035 target for zero carbon, while CLP and HKEX have also put measures in place to help the city reach its carbon zero goal by 2050 . “That is something that we take very seriously,” Allen said. “There’s an awful lot of work going on about how we’re going to achieve that.”