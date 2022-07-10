A Hong Kong-based “eco-friendly” toilet system provider has developed a natural sanitation solution that prevents the formation of a potent greenhouse gas from human waste. Dehtlet Eco-system, which was set up in 2019, uses a patented sanitation solution without using water or chemicals that can turn human waste into fertiliser. Dehtlet, which stands for dehydration toilet, uses wind, solar heat and gravity to separate solid waste and urine, managing director Lian Chan said in an interview. The toilet’s ventilation system uses natural airflow to dehydrate human waste and evaporate urine, a process that also drives away the odour, according to Chan. After fermentation, the remaining faeces and urine can then be reused as fertiliser in fields for farming. Dehtlet’s process does not result in the emission of any greenhouse gases such as methane, which is 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide , Chan said. Hong Kong ‘well placed’ to act as go-between in carbon credits market This system is designed to be cleaner than other forms of waste disposal. In rural villages, Chan said it is common for human waste to be flushed into a septic tank and stored for long periods of time, where a chemical reaction in the enclosed space causes methane, nitrous oxide and other greenhouse gases to be released. It is eventually removed when a suction truck takes it away for treatment. The 10-person Dehtlet team in Hong Kong has so far set up 10 permanent eco-toilets in remote areas of the city, including Lantau South Country Park and near farms such as the Fung Yuen organic farm in Tai Po. The toilet can also be rented for use on construction sites. Current customers include the Civil Engineering and Development Department, Water Supplies Department and Gammon Construction. On the mainland, Dehtlet deployed 10 outdoor models at the end of last September as part of a pilot project in southwestern Yunnan province, situated in the Haba Snow Mountain in Shangri-La city. Once the border with mainland China reopens, the Dehtlet team hopes to bring its solution to other rural areas and eco-tourism spots in western China, as well as other remote areas without access to a ready water supply, Chan said. “In the development process of our product, we have been working to reduce the carbon footprint, in both logistics and transportation,” said Chan, adding that all Dehtlet products were constructed on-site. However, Chan admitted that as a small business with limited economic resources, there were difficulties in reporting emissions for its full supply chain. This has proven challenging even for larger firms trying to comply with environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosure requirements . “If SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] want to do business with large corporations, we will need to align” with these policy guidelines relating to ESG practices, Chan said. On June 1, a set of new ESG disclosure standards came into effect in China. They were developed by the Beijing-based state-backed think tank China Enterprise Reform and Development Society (CERD) and dozens of Chinese companies such as Ping An Insurance. The framework provides guidelines on how firms in China should report their ESG practices and those of their suppliers. “Larger corporations are leading the push to adopt and improve their ESG practices, but SMEs along the supply chain must also [adopt ESG practices] in order to survive. This is a good opportunity for SMEs to increase their competitiveness,” said Phoebe Wong, deputy chief executive and group head of personal banking at Dah Sing Bank in a media interview. Hoping to gain more access to guidelines and feedback on how to improve their ESG policies, Dehtlet has applied to join the SME ESG best practices recognition programme developed by Dah Sing Bank and the environmental organisation Friends of the Earth (HK). Applicants will be required to complete an online questionnaire on their ESG factors and plans to improve practices. They will also receive guidance and tips from experts. A cash reward of HK$1,000 will be given to participants that demonstrate improvement over a six-month period. “It doesn’t matter if the SMEs haven’t started [on their ESG journey], as long as they show their intention to work on [their ESG performance] and continuously do so, and set some frameworks within the six months of the programme,” said Ophelia Lin, board governor of Friends of the Earth (HK).