The latest closure of casinos in Macau could deal a heavy blow to the Chinese gambling mecca, where casino taxes account for more than 80 per cent of the local government’s revenue. Photo: Shutterstock
Macau to shut casinos for first time in two years as China’s gambling hub moves to curb rising number of new Covid-19 cases
- The city will suspend almost all business activities for a week from Monday in a bid to control a rising number of new Covid-19 infections
- The last time Macau suspended the operations of all casinos was in February 2020, when the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic hit the city
