The 2022 DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards (HKBA) have opened for nominations, as the city’s oldest peer-judged awards look to honour exemplary demonstrations of corporate excellence and management leadership. The awards, held without interruption since 1990 , honour outstanding achievements in seven categories this year, covering the outstanding business-person , executive , enterprise , China company , small and medium-sized enterprise ( SME ), start-up and international reputations. A lifetime achievement award is also available to honour the worthy recipient at the discretion of the judges. Nominations, which end on September 23 starting today, can be submitted for free via the awards’ website ,, or by email to nominations@hkbusinessawards.com in English. Eligibility requirements of the various awards are available on the HKBA’s website. The awards’ winners will be announced in early December during a black-tie gala event in Hong Kong. The annual award ceremonies changed into virtual presentations in 2019 and 2020 during the city’s anti-government protests and under social-distancing rules during Hong Kong’s Covid-19 outbreak, but were restored last year as the pandemic eased. The Lifetime Achievement Award, handed out eight times in the awards’ 32-year history, is a discretionary honour given to recognise a corporate individual’s business and social contributions to Hong Kong over a sustained period of time. Previous Lifetime Achievement award winners included Leun Thai Group Limited’s chairman Tan Siu-lin (2020), Fung Group’s chairman Victor Fung (2019), Lee Kum Kee ’s group chairman Lee Man-tat (2018), Forward Winsome Industries Limited’s chairman L.T. Lam (2017), Crown Worldwide Group’s chairman James Thompson, and Li Ka-shing (2010), then chairman of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited and Hutchison Whampoa Limited. Hong Kong honours champions of social responsibility in hard times A unique feature of the awards is their peer adjudication, where winners of the previous year make up half of the judges during the current year. For the 2022 awards, the immediate past winners of 2021 will join the judging panel. They are Crystal International Group Limited’s founder and chairman Kenneth Lo (Businessperson award), ChinaChem Group’s executive director and chief executive Donald Choi (Executive award), DBS Bank Hong Kong Limited’s chief executive officer Sebastian Paredes (Enterprise award), Modern Dental Group Limited’s chairman Dr. Ronald Chan Yik-long (International award), HK Decoman Technology Limited’s founder Benny Liu (SME award), and KnitWarm Limited’s co-founder Stanley Kwok (Start-up award). Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical , winner of the 2021 China Company award, declined to join the judging panel this year. The panel of judges is anchored by adjudicators from a number of business chambers, universities, and the representatives of DHL and South China Morning Post . The chairman of the judging panel is Professor Richard Wong Yue-chim , the University of Hong Kong’s provost, deputy vice-chancellor, chair of economics and the Philip Wong Kennedy Wong Professor in Political Economy. Other judges include HSBC ’s head of commercial banking for Hong Kong and Macau Frank Fang, The Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce’s chief executive George Leung Siu-kay, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council’s (HKTDC) deputy executive director Patrick Lau, Karen Yeung, the national president of the Junior Chamber International Hong Kong (JCI Hong Kong) and Janice Choi of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce. DHL is represented by DHL Express Hong Kong and Macau’s Senior Vice-President and Managing Director Ng Chee Choong, while SCMP is represented by Business Editor Eugene Tang.