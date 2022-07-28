Kingsoft Cloud, the New York-listed Chinese cloud computing company, is planning a dual primary listing in Hong Kong, joining the growing ranks of US-listed mainland companies seeking to sell shares closer to home. The Beijing-based company submitted its application to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Wednesday, according to the bourse’s website. “The proposed listing is subject to regulatory approvals, including comprehensive vetting procedures with the Hong Kong stock exchange, and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed listing may be completed,” Kingsoft said in a press release. “Through the application, the company demonstrates its commitment to provide its shareholders with greater liquidity and protection amid an evolving market and regulatory environment.” The move comes a day after Alibaba Group Holding said it was seeking a primary listing on Hong Kong’s stock exchange, elevating its status on Asia’s third-largest bourse to gain access to a transborder investment channel with mainland China to widen and diversify its investor base. Haidilao mulls spinning off overseas hotpot restaurants for Hong Kong IPO Alibaba , which owns the South China Morning Post , went public in New York in 2014 and has had a secondary listing in Hong Kong since November 2019. Nasdaq-listed short video platform Bilibili also expects to convert its secondary listing status in Hong Kong into a dual primary listing by October 3, the company said in a stock exchange filing in May. Analysts at Citic Securities expect there to be a wave of dual listings in Hong Kong over the coming year as US-China relations remain uncertain, according to a report on Wednesday. The proposed listings in Hong Kong come at a time when New York-listed Chinese technology firms are facing delisting risks as US and Chinese regulators remain deadlocked in a dispute over auditing rules. Kingsoft Cloud has been listed on the Nasdaq stock market since it raised half a billion dollars in a US initial public offering in May 2020. Kingsoft did not indicate a timetable for the listing or the amount it intends to raise in its redacted application filed in Hong Kong. The company’s revenues increased 19.9 per cent to 2.17 billion yuan (US$320 million) for the three months ended in March, compared with the same period a year earlier. Its net loss widened to 553.2 million yuan from 382.5 million yuan in the prior-year period, according to its listing application. China’s cloud services market, the second largest in terms of revenue behind the US, reached US$45.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$145.8 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 26.3 per cent, according to Kingsoft Cloud’s filing, citing data from consultancy Frost & Sullivan. CICC, JPMorgan and UBS are the joint sponsors. Additional reporting by Chad Bray