New York-based Penetron has developed a system that can lengthen the service life of concrete and reduce the carbon footprint of buildings, and it has already been used in property and infrastructure projects in Hong Kong and mainland China. The concrete-protecting solution can reduce the carbon footprint of structures by up to 65 per cent, mainly through doubling the service life of the building as well as reducing the amount of cement used in the structure, said Florian Klouda, the firm’s director of international account coordination, in an interview. Penetron’s products can be used directly in the concrete mixture or applied to the surface of existing concrete infrastructures to lengthen its lifespan, make it waterproof and reduce the amount of cement used, said Klouda. This can also save costs and reduce carbon emissions due to less maintenance work being needed for buildings, he added. “China is very important for us. It’s a country that has in recent years heavily invested in its infrastructure, even before the pandemic,” said Klouda. “There’s obviously very big potential in reducing the cement content of mixes in China.” Reducing the consumption of concrete is a big factor in decarbonisation efforts, as its production is highly carbon-intensive. The production of concrete accounts for around 8 per cent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, according to London-based think tank Chatham House. Concrete is the most used material in the world by volume after water, with around 14.3 billion cubic metres of the construction material being poured in 2020, according to a report by Credit Suisse in June. China is the world’s largest consumer and producer of cement. The nation accounted for about 55 per cent of global production of 4.3 gigatonnes in 2020, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Copper shortfall to derail decarbonisation unless production is expanded hugely: S&P The cement sector is responsible for 15 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions in China , the world’s largest emitter. Reducing the production of cement is seen as crucial for China to meet its goals of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060. Penetron has a presence in over 105 countries and regions across the world, but counts China and Hong Kong as key markets where their products have been used, said Klouda. They have been used in building and infrastructure projects by the Hong Kong government’s Architectural Services Department, the Hong Kong Housing Authority, MTRC and Cheung Kong Holdings, according to Penetron. On the mainland, Penetron’s products have been used in the Universal Beijing Resort, the Longtan Hydroelectric Dam in Guangxi, the Guangzhou Metro and other projects. One of Penetron’s competitors is Vancouver-headquartered Kryton International, which provides concrete waterproofing, durability and monitoring solutions, and has a presence in over 40 countries including China, the US and India. “We are seeing very strong interest in greener technologies [in the construction industry]. This topic … will dominate everything that we do in the next 10 to 15 years, especially in the concrete industry,” said Klouda. China’s top leadership makes delivery of unfinished homes a priority Developers in Hong Kong, such as Swire Properties and Sino Group, have also been looking for ways to lower the carbon footprint of their building materials. Swire Properties has examined its entire supply chain to identify opportunities to reduce embodied carbon from the building materials it uses and the carbon emissions generated during the construction process, said Elizabeth Kok, director and senior advisor at Swire Properties, in an emailed response to questions. Swire has established reduction targets for their scope 3 emissions, which includes indirect emissions occurring in a company’s value chains, to cut down the embodied carbon emissions for their new projects by 25 per cent per square metre by 2030, compared to the 2016-2018 baseline. Swire Properties has also included low-carbon procurement specifications for building materials used in new developments, including concrete, reinforcement bars and structural steel, in contracts with vendors, according to Kok. Last month, Sino Group used bricks from local start-up EcoBricks, made from a sustainable process that reduces carbon emissions and uses plastic from 560 old washing machines , to pave their Gold Coast Piazza in Tuen Mun.