People are seen crossing the road in Causeway Bay, where popular department store Sogo stands as a retailing landmark, on April 17, 2022. Photo: Nora Tam
People are seen crossing the road in Causeway Bay, where popular department store Sogo stands as a retailing landmark, on April 17, 2022. Photo: Nora Tam
Business /  Companies

Head of Hong Kong retail group Lifestyle International, operator of Sogo, seeks to take company private for US$239 million

  • Thomas Lau, chairman of Lifestyle International, has proposed to privatise the company through his wholly-owned firm Emerald Energy Holdings
  • He has offered to buy 376.8 million shares of the company at HK$5 each, representing a 62.3 per cent premium over the stock’s August 4 closing price

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 6:00am, 8 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People are seen crossing the road in Causeway Bay, where popular department store Sogo stands as a retailing landmark, on April 17, 2022. Photo: Nora Tam
People are seen crossing the road in Causeway Bay, where popular department store Sogo stands as a retailing landmark, on April 17, 2022. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE