People are seen crossing the road in Causeway Bay, where popular department store Sogo stands as a retailing landmark, on April 17, 2022. Photo: Nora Tam
Head of Hong Kong retail group Lifestyle International, operator of Sogo, seeks to take company private for US$239 million
- Thomas Lau, chairman of Lifestyle International, has proposed to privatise the company through his wholly-owned firm Emerald Energy Holdings
- He has offered to buy 376.8 million shares of the company at HK$5 each, representing a 62.3 per cent premium over the stock’s August 4 closing price
