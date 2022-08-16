The Faraday Future FF91 electric car is unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 3, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
Electric vehicle maker Faraday Future to raise up to US$600 million in funding
- CEO Carsten Breitfeld said Faraday Future’s manufacturing facility in California was nearing completion and was testing the FF 91 EV
- Faraday Future is one of the many EV start-ups that went public through blank-check mergers, a market that has slowed due to regulatory scrutiny
