China Tourism Group Duty Free has priced its Hong Kong initial public offering at HK$158 per share, raising about US$2.1 billion (HK$16.2 billion) in the city’s biggest IPO this year, according to a person familiar with the transaction. The final offer price is above the midpoint of a range marketed to investors , but short of the top end at HK$165.5. It will issue 102.8 million H shares to investors, and trading is slated to begin on August 25 under the stock code “1880”. There is an overallotment option to sell up to 15.4 million more shares if there is a strong demand. The final offer price works out at roughly a 28 per cent discount to its Shanghai A share closing price on Thursday at 188.62 yuan. The stock has dropped 14 per cent this year amid a flare-up in Covid-19 cases on China’s southernmost island Hainan, where the company has bet on domestic tourism. Still, completion of the share sale by the world’s largest travel retailer by sales ranks it as Hong Kong’s biggest IPO this year, surpassing the US$1.7 billion raised by Tianqi Lithium in July. World’s largest duty-free retailer aims for Hong Kong’s biggest IPO of year A dearth of sizeable IPOs this year has weighed on Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing, with its first-half net profit down 27 per cent , its lowest first-half result since 2017. Sizeable deals such as China Tourism Group could help Hong Kong recover some ground lost to the Shanghai Stock Exchange though, whose tech board the Star Market ranks as the world’s top IPO venue raising US$13.4 billion from 51 deals, Refinitiv data shows. This contrasts with Hong Kong’s 22 IPOs, which raised just US$2.3 billion in the first half, the lowest since the same period in 2003, according to Refinitiv. The city is also facing keen competition from other European exchanges, such as SIX Swiss Exchange , which has this year attracted a slew of mainland listed companies to raise funds via listing as global depositary receipts. China Tourism Group’s H shares are not fungible to its A share counterparts due to China’s strict capital controls. It is often common for A shares issued by the same company to trade at a premium to the Hong Kong H share counterpart due in part to different investor perceptions of the company’s outlook across the two markets, analysts say. However, the company’s challenges are not limited to a drop in cross-border passenger traffic and international flight arrivals due to China’s strict pandemic control policies. China Tourism Group unit seeks US$2.5 billion in Hong Kong’s top IPO in 2022 Over half of China’s 2,810 asymptomatic Covid carriers reported on Thursday were in Hainan province. Meanwhile, China Tourism Group said in its prospectus that its offshore stores dropped 7.7 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter due to temporary closures. The company has almost 100 per cent share of the offshore duty-free retail market in Hainan and runs what it claims to be the world’s largest travel-cum-retail complex in the city of Sanya. At a press briefing last Friday the company attempted to play down the impact of a resurgence of Covid-19 in Hainan as Chang Zhujun, deputy general manager, said the company’s online business would counter the impact, and it was making preparations to reopen its stores once curbs are removed. “This will be a short-term impact,” he said, adding that upcoming projects will drive growth in the medium to long-term. China Tourism Group will use the IPO net proceeds to expand new stores at airports, cross-border bus stations, seaports and railway stations. CICC and UBS are the joint sponsors of the deal.