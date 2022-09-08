A BYD showroom in Shanghai. The Chinese electric vehicle maker is building an EV plant in Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg
Warren Buffett-backed BYD signs deal to build its first electric car plant in Thailand
- The Chinese EV maker’s factory will be built in WHA Corp’s industrial estate in Rayong and production of cars will start in 2024
- BYD plans to invest about US$823 million to produce electric vehicles, according to Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor Office
