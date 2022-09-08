A BYD showroom in Shanghai. The Chinese electric vehicle maker is building an EV plant in Thailand. Photo: Bloomberg
Electric & new energy vehicles
Business /  Companies

Warren Buffett-backed BYD signs deal to build its first electric car plant in Thailand

  • The Chinese EV maker’s factory will be built in WHA Corp’s industrial estate in Rayong and production of cars will start in 2024
  • BYD plans to invest about US$823 million to produce electric vehicles, according to Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor Office

Bloomberg

Updated: 2:12pm, 8 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
