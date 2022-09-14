The addition of GMM means there are seven bids for a maximum of six concessions to be granted under Macau’s revamped tendering process. Photo: AFP
Macau
Business /  Companies

Malaysian billionaire Lim Kok Thay, boss of Genting Group, revealed as final bidder for a prized Macau casino licence

  • The entry of Genting into the fray may strike fear into the hearts of existing licence holders vying to keep a foothold, said one analyst
  • All six current concessionaires, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment, SJM Holdings, Melco Entertainment and MGM China, have submitted bids

Martin ChoiPeggy Sito
Updated: 9:11pm, 14 Sep, 2022

