The addition of GMM means there are seven bids for a maximum of six concessions to be granted under Macau’s revamped tendering process. Photo: AFP
Malaysian billionaire Lim Kok Thay, boss of Genting Group, revealed as final bidder for a prized Macau casino licence
- The entry of Genting into the fray may strike fear into the hearts of existing licence holders vying to keep a foothold, said one analyst
- All six current concessionaires, Wynn Macau, Galaxy Entertainment, SJM Holdings, Melco Entertainment and MGM China, have submitted bids
