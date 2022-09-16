All six current operators have submitted bids for the new 10-year gaming licences. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysian tycoon Lim Kok Thay’s bid for casino licence has traders on edge as Macau’s old guard face fight to stay alive
- The entry of the Genting chairman into the fray raises the prospect of one of Macau’s established licence holders being run out of town
- Macau stocks have tumbled after what Morgan Stanley described as the ‘negative surprise’ of Kok’s bid
