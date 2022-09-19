US President Joe Biden speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on September 12. Photo: AFP
US-China relations: Biden’s biotech plan has limited near-term impact on Chinese firms, consultants say

  • The capital markets’ response was likely a ‘knee-jerk reaction’, despite concerns over the impact of Biden’s executive order on China’s biotech industry
  • The biotech sector has emerged as another battlefront in the Sino-American tech war, as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupts drug and vaccine supply chains

Connor Mycroft
Connor Mycroft

Updated: 7:30am, 19 Sep, 2022

