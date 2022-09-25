People walk across a footbridge in the Central business district of Hong Kong on September 15, 2022. Photo: AFP
Baring PE Asia weighs US$8 billion deal to merge Hong Kong’s Tricor and Vistra, sources say
- BPEA is working with advisers on a merger that could value its two portfolio companies at US$7 billion to US$8 billion, sources say
- To help set a valuation for the merged business, BPEA is weighing selling a minority stake in Vistra, the larger of the two firms, the sources say
People walk across a footbridge in the Central business district of Hong Kong on September 15, 2022. Photo: AFP