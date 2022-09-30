A CK Asset Holdings sign is seen at a construction site in Hong Kong. The company’s stock has taken a beating recently. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stock market
Business /  Companies

Why CK Asset’s share buy-backs do not guarantee Li Ka-shing’s property flagship a smooth ride ahead

  • CK Asset has fallen 11 per cent in the week to Thursday, as investors are jittery over the company’s exposure to the UK amid a drop in the value of the pound
  • CK Asset has conducted 27 buy-backs since August, with total for the year amounting to 31.7 million shares, exchange filings show

Zhang ShidongPearl Liu
Zhang Shidong in Shanghaiand Pearl Liu in Hong Kong

Updated: 9:30am, 30 Sep, 2022

