Coral fragments are planted onto archiREEF’s terracotta tiles in Hong Kong’s Hoi Ha Wan Marine Park in this file photo from August 2020. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong start-up archiREEF wants to commercialise 3D-printed tiles, restore corals around the world
- Founded by University of Hong Kong scientists, archiREEF has launched collaborations with Sino Group and Ocean Park
- The start-up will be launching projects in the UAE by the end of this year
Coral fragments are planted onto archiREEF’s terracotta tiles in Hong Kong’s Hoi Ha Wan Marine Park in this file photo from August 2020. Photo: Handout