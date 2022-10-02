Visitors view cars from Li Auto at the Chengdu Motor Show 2022 in this file photo from August 26. Photo: Xinhua
Li Auto, Xpeng and Nio report upbeat sales in September, but bumpy road ahead for Chinese EV makers amid increasing competition, analyst says
- Li Auto delivers 10,123 units of its new L9 SUV during its first full month of delivery
- September tends to be a good period for vehicle sales, as buyers like to travel in the coming months, Huanghe Science and Technology University professor says
