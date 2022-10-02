Potential buyers line up at the sales office of Henderson Land Development’s One Innovale-Bellevue project at Mira Place in Tsim Sha Tsui on October 2, 2022. Photo: Edmond So
Potential buyers line up at the sales office of Henderson Land Development’s One Innovale-Bellevue project at Mira Place in Tsim Sha Tsui on October 2, 2022. Photo: Edmond So
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong property sales post modest results in October debut as homebuyers await new policies, expect further rate increase

  • Henderson Land Development’s One Innovale-Bellevue in Fanling sold 45 flats on Sunday, around one-third of the 143 units on offer
  • The outlook for property sales in the fourth quarter is not optimistic because of a possible further increase in interest rates

Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:37pm, 2 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Potential buyers line up at the sales office of Henderson Land Development’s One Innovale-Bellevue project at Mira Place in Tsim Sha Tsui on October 2, 2022. Photo: Edmond So
Potential buyers line up at the sales office of Henderson Land Development’s One Innovale-Bellevue project at Mira Place in Tsim Sha Tsui on October 2, 2022. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE