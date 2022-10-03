New World Development (NWD) and Ping An Insurance on Monday became the first Hong Kong-listed companies to declare they will explore issuing yuan-denominated shares in a show of support for a government plan to allow trading in such shares via the Stock Connect scheme starting in the first half of next year. Property developer NWD said it “will actively explore the possibility of adding a new yuan securities trading counter in Hong Kong” after the government completes a necessary law change and introduces the settlement mechanism, the company said in a statement. The group’s announcement of its intent came hours after the government made a presentation to lawmakers on Monday proposing a law change, to be made by the end of this year, that would waive stamp duty for brokers who act as market makers to provide liquidity for trading of yuan-denominated shares. “New World supports the government’s initiative to promote the development of Hong Kong’s offshore [renminbi] businesses,” said Adrian Cheng Chi-kong, CEO of New World Development. “We believe such an arrangement can offer more convenience for mainland investors joining the southbound trading of Stock Connect with RMB in the future.” Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, the nation’s largest insurer by market cap, also came out in support of the Hong Kong government’s move and said it plans to offer yuan shares. “Ping An will explore the feasibility of setting up a yuan stock trading counter to help accelerate yuan internationalisation and development of the Hong Kong financial market,” Jason Yao, co-CEO and chief financial officer of Ping An, said in a statement. “As a company listed on the HKEX Main Board, we believe the proposal will promote the liquidity of yuan-denominated stocks and facilitate trading by investors, encourage the issuance and trading of yuan securities, and expedite RMB internationalisation.” The Hong Kong stock market first introduced trading in yuan-denominated shares in 2010, but it never took off due to a lack of liquidity, with only a few firms issuing such shares. China started internationalisation of the yuan for trade settlement in 2009 and first allowed it to be used for investment in 2010. “We are confident that this time will be different, as we will introduce the market-maker system to provide liquidity,” Christopher Hui Ching-yu, secretary for financial services and the treasury, said in a Legco meeting on Monday. “The usage of yuan nowadays is also much wider than in 2010.” Lawmakers unanimously supported the government-proposed law change, but some expressed worries over whether listed companies would issue the yuan shares. “We have contacted a number of listed issuers and they have shown support for the yuan shares scheme,” Hui said, without naming the companies. “When I conducted a roadshow in Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries last month, many investors were also interested in trading yuan assets.” The scheme, first unveiled by Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po in February, aims to strengthen the city as a financial centre. It comes after Hong Kong fell to fourth place in a ranking of financial centres , falling behind Singapore, which rose to third after New York City and London. Hong Kong plans to start yuan stock trading in first half of 2023: official NWD said that the move would play an important role in the “internationalisation of the renminbi”. The city is already home to the world’s largest offshore yuan deposit with over 800 billion yuan (US$112.42 billion). NWD said the plans would further “increase the mobility of the offshore yuan market, [and] boost the issuance and trading of yuan securities”. The property developer posted relatively flat revenue for the year ended June 30, with net profit rising 8.5 per cent year-on-year to HK$1.05 billion (US$159.2 million).