A pedestrian speaks on a mobile handset outside a 3 Italia mobile phone store, operated by CK Hutchison Holdings in Rome, Italy, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2015. Photo: Bloomberg
Mergers & Acquisitions
Business /  Companies

Vodafone confirms potential tie-up with Hutchison’s Three UK in telecoms consolidation

  • The deal would combine the two companies’ UK businesses, with Vodafone holding 51 per cent and CK Hutchison owning 49 per cent of the new unit, Vodafone said
  • There’s no certainty a deal will be reached, the company said

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:29pm, 3 Oct, 2022

