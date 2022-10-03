A pedestrian speaks on a mobile handset outside a 3 Italia mobile phone store, operated by CK Hutchison Holdings in Rome, Italy, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2015. Photo: Bloomberg
Vodafone confirms potential tie-up with Hutchison’s Three UK in telecoms consolidation
- The deal would combine the two companies’ UK businesses, with Vodafone holding 51 per cent and CK Hutchison owning 49 per cent of the new unit, Vodafone said
- There’s no certainty a deal will be reached, the company said
A pedestrian speaks on a mobile handset outside a 3 Italia mobile phone store, operated by CK Hutchison Holdings in Rome, Italy, on Monday, Aug. 10, 2015. Photo: Bloomberg