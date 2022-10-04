Some of the products of Smithfield Foods on display during WH Group’s IPO in Hong Kong April 2014. Photo: Reuters
Chinese pork giant WH Group sells US food spices unit under Smithfield to French group for US$587.5 million to unlock value
- Sale to France-based Solina is to maximise returns and unlock value from US assets held under Smithfield Foods
- WH Group expects to book a US$467 million gain from the sale, while maintaining ties with a major supplier of ingredients to the group’s operations
