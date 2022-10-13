Yasuhide Mizuno, chairman and chief executive officer of Sony Honda Mobility (right), and Izumi Kawanishi, president and chief operating officer, at a news conference in Tokyo, on October 13, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Sony enters Tesla’s backyard to make premium electric cars with Honda in North America from 2025

  • Sony Honda Mobility will produce its EVs at Honda’s North American facilities, and sales and personal customisation will take place primarily online
  • The company will deliver cars to customers in North America first in 2026, with delivery in Japan to come in the second half of 2026

Bloomberg

Updated: 2:11pm, 13 Oct, 2022

Yasuhide Mizuno, chairman and chief executive officer of Sony Honda Mobility (right), and Izumi Kawanishi, president and chief operating officer, at a news conference in Tokyo, on October 13, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
