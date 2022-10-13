Yasuhide Mizuno, chairman and chief executive officer of Sony Honda Mobility (right), and Izumi Kawanishi, president and chief operating officer, at a news conference in Tokyo, on October 13, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Sony enters Tesla’s backyard to make premium electric cars with Honda in North America from 2025
- Sony Honda Mobility will produce its EVs at Honda’s North American facilities, and sales and personal customisation will take place primarily online
- The company will deliver cars to customers in North America first in 2026, with delivery in Japan to come in the second half of 2026
Yasuhide Mizuno, chairman and chief executive officer of Sony Honda Mobility (right), and Izumi Kawanishi, president and chief operating officer, at a news conference in Tokyo, on October 13, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg