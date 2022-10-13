Hong Kong will gets its first hydrogen refuelling station next year. Photo: Bloomberg
Citybus, New World First Bus stake owner Hans Energy to build Hong Kong’s first hydrogen refuelling station
- Hans Energy’s hydrogen refuelling station in Citybus’ depot in West Kowloon could be operational as early as the first quarter of next year
- The company owns a 15.56 per cent stake in Bravo Transport, the owner of Citybus and New World First Bus
