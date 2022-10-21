Warburg Pincus is investing US$350 million to back an online insurance platform focused on opportunities in Southeast Asia. Image: Shutterstock
Warburg Pincus ploughs US$350 million into Oona Insurance to bet on Southeast Asian platform
- US private equity firm is making the biggest seed funding in an online insurance platform in Southeast Asia
- Oona Insurance has acquired general insurers in Indonesia and the Philippines, sees opportunities arising from legacy systems and incumbent mindsets
Warburg Pincus is investing US$350 million to back an online insurance platform focused on opportunities in Southeast Asia. Image: Shutterstock