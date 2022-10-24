An advertisement promoting Covid-19 vaccination in Beijing in August 2022. American firms’ optimism about China has fallen to a record low under zero-Covid curbs. Source: Bloomberg
‘Best days are over’ for China’s pandemic stock winners as zero-Covid policy fails to halt losing run for vaccine makers
- Vaccine makers like CanSino, Chongqing Zhifei have slumped on onshore stock markets, suggesting they are one-product wonders
- Demand for Covid-19 vaccines is diminishing, given the high vaccination rate at home and governments worldwide choosing to live with the virus, analysts say
