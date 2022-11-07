A view of the Evergrande Center building in Shanghai on September 24, 2021. Photo: AFP
China Evergrande Group
China Evergrande receivers sell plot with planned Versailles Palace-like villa at US$770 million loss

  • The embattled Shenzhen-based developer’s the land in Yuen Long was sold by receivers for US$636.9 million, according to a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange
  • Evergrande is due in court at the end of this month, when it faces possible liquidation after a winding-up petition in June

Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 6:00am, 7 Nov, 2022

