Hong Kong’s Central district. Firms in China and Hong Kong last year also received the highest number of complaints in Asia-Pacific about how whistle-blower reports were handled. Photo: Jonathan Wong
China and Hong Kong firms see greatest growth in whistle-blower reports in Asia-Pacific, but fail to act adequately, Baker McKenzie survey shows

  • Some 74 per cent of mainland firms and 61 per cent from Hong Kong saw an increase in whistle-blowing complaints over the past year, compared with an average of 41 per cent in Asia-Pacific
  • Leading Hong Kong firms should act as role models and demonstrate how whistle-blowing policies and disclosures should be handled, Baker McKenzie executive says

Martin Choi

Updated: 4:00pm, 11 Nov, 2022

