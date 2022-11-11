Hong Kong’s Central district. Firms in China and Hong Kong last year also received the highest number of complaints in Asia-Pacific about how whistle-blower reports were handled. Photo: Jonathan Wong
China and Hong Kong firms see greatest growth in whistle-blower reports in Asia-Pacific, but fail to act adequately, Baker McKenzie survey shows
- Some 74 per cent of mainland firms and 61 per cent from Hong Kong saw an increase in whistle-blowing complaints over the past year, compared with an average of 41 per cent in Asia-Pacific
- Leading Hong Kong firms should act as role models and demonstrate how whistle-blowing policies and disclosures should be handled, Baker McKenzie executive says
