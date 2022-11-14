The Galaxy Casino resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau on October 20, 2022. Operator Galaxy Entertainment is one of two licensees to promise MOP$20 billion in investment in Macau if it wins a new 10-year licence. Photo: AFP
The Galaxy Casino resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau on October 20, 2022. Operator Galaxy Entertainment is one of two licensees to promise MOP$20 billion in investment in Macau if it wins a new 10-year licence. Photo: AFP
Macau
Business /  Companies

Sands China, Galaxy Entertainment lead Macau casino bidders promising US$12.5 billion in investment over 10 years

  • The Macau government has agreed to proposals from seven companies who are bidding for six casino licences set to take effect in 2023
  • The six current operators will prevail over a seventh tied to Genting, according to a JP Morgan analyst who says the investment level is reasonable

Knowledge |   Greater Bay Area
Peggy Sito
Peggy Sito

Updated: 5:30pm, 14 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Galaxy Casino resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau on October 20, 2022. Operator Galaxy Entertainment is one of two licensees to promise MOP$20 billion in investment in Macau if it wins a new 10-year licence. Photo: AFP
The Galaxy Casino resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau on October 20, 2022. Operator Galaxy Entertainment is one of two licensees to promise MOP$20 billion in investment in Macau if it wins a new 10-year licence. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE