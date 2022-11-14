The BMW factory in Shenyang in China’s Liaoning province. Photo: AFP
BMW confirms it will invest another US$1.4 billion in Chinese EV battery plant
- The German marque will expand the Lydia plant, which makes high-performance batteries for its i3 and iX3 series cars
- Oliver Zipse, BMW’s chairman, who accompanied German chancellor Olaf Scholz on his visit to Beijing recently, said China would continue to be one of the carmaker’s most important markets
