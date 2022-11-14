The BMW factory in Shenyang in China’s Liaoning province. Photo: AFP
BMW confirms it will invest another US$1.4 billion in Chinese EV battery plant

  • The German marque will expand the Lydia plant, which makes high-performance batteries for its i3 and iX3 series cars
  • Oliver Zipse, BMW’s chairman, who accompanied German chancellor Olaf Scholz on his visit to Beijing recently, said China would continue to be one of the carmaker’s most important markets

Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 7:10pm, 14 Nov, 2022

