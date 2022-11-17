General view of workforce in Central, Hong Kong in March 2022. Photo: Felix Wong
Banking & finance
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong salaries seen growing 3.8 per cent in 2023 with bankers enjoying the best upside, Mercer survey shows

  • Logistics and non-manufacturing sectors to post the slowest increments, with cross-border business disruptions cited for cautious view
  • Talent attraction and retention continues to be a top priority among Hong Kong companies amid higher-than-usual staff turnover

Salina Li
Salina Li

Updated: 4:38pm, 17 Nov, 2022

