An undated photograph of the Disney Wish cruise ship before its its inaugural season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from its new home port of Port Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Handout
An undated photograph of the Disney Wish cruise ship before its its inaugural season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from its new home port of Port Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Handout
Disney
Business /  Companies

Mickey Mouse adds a giant liner to his fleet as Disney Cruise Line buys unfinished ocean liner from Genting Hong Kong’s bankrupt unit

  • Originally called Global Dream, the unfinished 208,000-gross-ton ship has the capacity for about 9,000 passengers
  • The ship will be renamed, with the classic Disney look, and accommodate 6,000 guests with 2,300 crew members when it debuts in 2025

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 2:15pm, 18 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An undated photograph of the Disney Wish cruise ship before its its inaugural season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from its new home port of Port Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Handout
An undated photograph of the Disney Wish cruise ship before its its inaugural season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from its new home port of Port Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE