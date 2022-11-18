An undated photograph of the Disney Wish cruise ship before its its inaugural season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from its new home port of Port Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Handout
Mickey Mouse adds a giant liner to his fleet as Disney Cruise Line buys unfinished ocean liner from Genting Hong Kong’s bankrupt unit
- Originally called Global Dream, the unfinished 208,000-gross-ton ship has the capacity for about 9,000 passengers
- The ship will be renamed, with the classic Disney look, and accommodate 6,000 guests with 2,300 crew members when it debuts in 2025
An undated photograph of the Disney Wish cruise ship before its its inaugural season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from its new home port of Port Canaveral, Florida. Photo: Handout