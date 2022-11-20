Samuel Rhee, chairman of Endowus, at the company’s office in Hong Kong, November 15, 2022. Photo: SCMP/ Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s fintech ecosystem needs to nurture young talent who ‘dare to fail’, says wealth platform head
- The city government aims to turn things around with a slew of new initiatives, including a HK$30 billion scheme to help businesses set up
- A study by recruitment firm Hays found those in mid-management roles prefer careers with bigger brands with higher salaries and job stability
