Samuel Rhee, chairman of Endowus, at the company’s office in Hong Kong, November 15, 2022. Photo: SCMP/ Dickson Lee
Fintech
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong’s fintech ecosystem needs to nurture young talent who ‘dare to fail’, says wealth platform head

  • The city government aims to turn things around with a slew of new initiatives, including a HK$30 billion scheme to help businesses set up
  • A study by recruitment firm Hays found those in mid-management roles prefer careers with bigger brands with higher salaries and job stability

Mia Castagnone
Mia Castagnone

Updated: 4:47pm, 20 Nov, 2022

