Mercedes cut the price of its EQS electric car in Shanghai amid slow uptake. Photo: Reuters
VW and Mercedes’ electric-car ambitions run into trouble forcing the German firms to re-evaluate strategies

  • New VW CEO Oliver Blume is re-evaluating the strategies set out by former CEO Herbert Diess after a number of setbacks
  • Mercedes’ struggles with its top-of-the-line EV model in China could set back plans to go all-electric in key markets by 2030

Bloomberg
Updated: 1:56pm, 21 Nov, 2022

