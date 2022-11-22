The Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. The company that operates it has seen sales slump amid a lack of tourists for the past three years. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Sogo department store operator to delist in December as shareholders approve tycoon Thomas Lau’s privatisation offer
- Nearly 95 per cent of shareholders voted in favour of Lifestyle International Holdings’ HK$1.88 billion (US$239 million) privatisation scheme
- The company will be delisted on December 20, ending its stint as a listed entity after 18 years
