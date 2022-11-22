Accelerating the transition towards EVs can contribute greatly to China’s climate targets to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, Greenpeace says. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s big carmakers show no signs of ending production of fossil-fuel vehicles, struggle to keep pace with nation’s net-zero goal: Greenpeace

  • Warren Buffett-backed BYD is the only major Chinese carmaker to end production of conventional cars, but it is yet to announce a timeline to reach carbon neutrality
  • Slow transition to zero-emission vehicles hinders China’s carbon neutrality efforts, Greenpeace campaigner Bao Hang says

Updated: 4:30pm, 22 Nov, 2022

