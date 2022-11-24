Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, speaks during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting on May 5, 2019, in Omaha, Nebraska. Photo: AP Photo
Warren Buffett donates over US$750 million in Berkshire Hathaway stock to charities
- Buffet gave 1.5 million Class B shares in Berkshire Hathaway to the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, named after his first wife
- Three charities run by his children – the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G Buffett Foundation and the NoVo Foundation – received 300,000 Class B shares apiece
